Use these six words when buying an RV

Six words. Yes, all it takes are six words that will help you purchase a great RV that meets all your needs. If you can follow this important advice, you’ll soon be enjoying the perfect camping setup for you and your family.

My car story

Our 16-year-old car died last week. (Trust me, I’ll get to the six words. Just bear with me for a minute.) After 279,000+ miles, the Mercury Mariner finally gave out. Our diesel truck was in the shop for repairs, so we needed to buy another vehicle—pronto! We couldn’t keep borrowing a car, and renting a vehicle was cost-prohibitive. We’d saved for this eventuality, so we were ready to buy.

We decided to visit a section of town that has almost every make and model of vehicle known to man. We stopped and talked to several salespeople who I’m sure immediately recognized the panic in our eyes and the desperation in our voices. They could tell we had to have a vehicle!

After a solid week of “car shopping” with no results, a wise friend said six words that suddenly made the search for a vehicle manageable. The six words? “Take the emotion out of it.” Hmmm. She explained that we should start thinking with our brains instead of our hearts (emotion). So, my husband and I sat down and made a list of what we needed in a vehicle: affordability, excellent gas mileage, comfort, space for the grandchildren’s car seats. That’s it. Armed with our “needs list” we were able to find and purchase the perfect vehicle for us.

Same idea for RVs

It’s the season for RV shows and if you’re in the market for an RV, I sincerely wish you success! But I hope you’ll remember the six words, too: “Take the emotion out of it.”

RV salespeople know how significantly emotions influence consumer behavior. The statistics on emotional vs. rational thinking are fascinating. According to Phillip Adcock, an expert in consumer behavior, emotional reactions are 3,000 times quicker than rational thought. The emotional parts of our brains can process information five times faster than rational thinking.

Researchers agree. When most people shop for RVs (or really anything) our decisions are based mostly on emotion rather than on facts. If you can take the emotion out of it, you likely will make a good decision and be satisfied with your purchase.

A plan

Here are ways to get your emotions out of it and make a wise RV purchase:

Review your budget . Face it. Camping won’t be much fun if you sit around the campfire worrying about your next RV payment! Instead, look over your current expenses as well as upcoming ones. (Will the kids need braces? How will an upcoming medical procedure impact your finances?)

. Face it. Camping won’t be much fun if you sit around the campfire worrying about your next RV payment! Instead, look over your current expenses as well as upcoming ones. (Will the kids need braces? How will an upcoming medical procedure impact your finances?) Consider camping costs. Find out what it costs to stay at various campgrounds. How much fuel will it take to get to a campsite? How many times a year will I use my RV? (Get a calendar out, mark potential camping dates, and count them. Ask yourself, “Is __ days of RVing worth $_______?”)

Find out what it costs to stay at various campgrounds. How much fuel will it take to get to a campsite? How many times a year will I use my RV? (Get a calendar out, mark potential camping dates, and count them. Ask yourself, “Is __ days of RVing worth $_______?”) Set a budget. What can you afford? Remember that buying an RV is not like purchasing a home—even if you live in it full-time. The RV will not appreciate in value so, in my opinion, it’s best to pay cash if you can. If this isn’t possible, be very careful as you choose the method of payment.

What can you afford? Remember that buying an RV is not like purchasing a home—even if you live in it full-time. The RV will not appreciate in value so, in my opinion, it’s best to pay cash if you can. If this isn’t possible, be very careful as you choose the method of payment. List “must-haves.” Ask yourself questions like: Who will use the RV most? (Sure, it’s fun to imagine hosting friends or family members for a camping trip, but realistically, how often can that happen?) If you plan to camp just on weekends, do you need a residential refrigerator? (Probably not.) Once you’ve made a “must have” list, review each item and test its validity.

Ask yourself questions like: Who will use the RV most? (Sure, it’s fun to imagine hosting friends or family members for a camping trip, but realistically, how often can that happen?) If you plan to camp just on weekends, do you need a residential refrigerator? (Probably not.) Once you’ve made a “must have” list, review each item and test its validity. Be patient. Most RV dealerships will extend their RV Show prices for a week or so after the event ends. The pandemic’s RV buying frenzy is over and many dealerships have replenished their inventory. It may help take the emotion out of your decision by waiting to buy an RV until after the show.

How do you keep from making emotionally based purchases? Do you have additional tips about buying an RV? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

Learn from others’ RV buying mistakes

##RVDT2065