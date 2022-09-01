Thursday, September 1, 2022

Stupid Yellowstone tourists show unusually stupid behavior

By RV Travel
Here you go, fellow (intelligent) readers. How do we know you are intelligent? Easy: We do not allow stupid people to read this website. By stupid people, we do not mean those with limited intelligence due to their genetics or birth circumstances, but those who are stupid because of their stupid behavior and/or purposeful lack of education.

The people you see above are tourists at Yellowstone National Park, America’s first national park and home to many wild animals including bison, sometimes called buffalo. These animals are huge, and if they are not happy and you happen to be nearby you could be in a heap o’ trouble. An intelligent person knows this and keeps his or her distance.

But no … not these people. They get right in a bison’s face. Boy, are they asking for it! Toward the end of the video you will notice a family with small children approaching the bison. Who ever allowed them to be parents? And notice the baby buffalo. Yikes! A law of travel, as taught in Tourism 1A, is to never approach a mama animal of any significant size that has a baby nearby! It will very often be protective and try to run you off, which, as you might guess, can be bad news for keeping your bones unbroken.

Stupid, stupid, stupid!

 

 

