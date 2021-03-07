Used truck sales? No surprise: Ford, Chevy, Ram lead pack

By James Raia

It’s nothing new that the Ford F-150 remains the country’s top brand among new pickup truck sales. But the enduring vehicle is also the country’s top-selling used truck and top-selling used vehicle.

According to iseecars.com, the Boston-based analytics firm, the Ford F-150 is followed by the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram Pickup 1500, giving used pickups the top three sales places.

“The Ford F-150 has been America’s undisputed best-selling new car for over 40 years, and the popularity of pickup trucks help contribute to its high volume of sales,” said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Used pickup truck sales remained strong and even grew in sales during the pandemic, while all other segments declined, as consumers needed them for work.”

Ford, Chevy, Ram lead new/used truck sales

The study looked at more than 12.9 million vehicle sales in 2020 to determine the most popular used vehicles across the United States nationally and by metro area and state.

Four cars, three pickup trucks and three sport utility vehicles are on the top-10 used sales list for 2020.

1. Ford F-150; 2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500; 3. Ram Pickup 1500; 4. Ford Escape; 5. Nissan Rogue; 6. Honda Civic; 7. Toyota Camry; 8. Chevrolet Equinox; 9. Nissan Altima; 10. Nissan Sentra.

