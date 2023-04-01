Satisfy your sweet tooth; these Northeastern candy stores are a treat!

I’ve been known to hide the Halloween candy my children collect, just so I can enjoy it myself. I keep a stash of Christmas fudge in my freezer year-round. I top my breakfast oatmeal with chocolate chips each morning. It’s undeniable. I have a sweet tooth. If you like candy or sweets of any kind, here are some sweet spots in the Northeastern U.S. you simply must visit!

Old Port Candy Co.

Whether you’re looking for an old favorite from your childhood (think “Abba-Zaba” peanut clusters) or set your sights on a new taste sensation, Old Port Candy Co. is the place for you. Fresh fudge is made on-site, and with more than 100 different fudge flavors to choose from, you’re sure to discover several new favorites.

Location: 422 Fore Street, Portland, Maine 04101. Website.

Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie

This quaint shop began way back in 1806 and claims to be “America’s Oldest Candy Company.” History records that an English woman and her son were shipwrecked off the coast, but somehow managed to survive. In order to make a living for herself and her boy, Ms. Spencer used a barrel of sugar donated by kind neighbors to make candy. Spencer’s efforts were successful. In fact, her tasty Gibraltars are still sold in the shop today! Check it out when you’re in the area.

Location: 122 Derby Street, Salem, MA 01970. Website.

Economy Candy

This may be the only candy store in the U.S. that started out as a hat and shoe repair shop! A pushcart originally sold candy outside the shop, but when the Great Depression hit, store owners quickly realized that candy profits outperformed hat and shoe repairs! Today, the store features more than 2,000 different kinds of candies and other sweet treats.

Address: 108 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002. Website.

Aunt Charlotte’s Candies

Since 1920, folks have enjoyed candies made at this establishment. While the first big success was with hand-wrapped caramels, today the company is renowned for its wonderful chocolates. The fourth generation of the original family continues to create treats for customers around the world today.

Address: 5 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Website.

Mmm!

Just thinking about these wonderful sweet shops in the Northeastern part of the United States makes me swoon. Of course, there are many other candy confectionaries throughout the U.S. Make my day extra sweet by naming a few of your own favorite candy shops in the comments below. While you do that, I’m going to try and find that Halloween candy I stashed away last fall…

