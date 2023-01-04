Tackling the cause of RV squeaks and how to fix them

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday at 4 p.m. PST (that’s TODAY!) for Talkin’ RV Tech. Here is a sample from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers is experiencing a squeak on his Class C RV between the cab of his roof and the RV.

While the viewer’s question is specifically regarding a Class C RV, the truth is every classification of RV can squeak—and some more than others. It can be very irritating! Unfortunately, the squeaks can be coming from anywhere and so we don’t have a “cookie cutter” answer for you. As Dave mentions in the video, a lot of it will be trial and error.

Common ways RV squeaks can be remedied:

Thoroughly inspect your RV for any loose screws and tighten as necessary. I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again: Your RV goes through an earthquake every time you go down the road. Screws come out due to road vibration and it could be something that simple that is causing so much aggravation.

On motorized units, some squeaks are caused by your dashboard rubbing against adjoining parts of the RV. You can strategically place self-adhesive foam weather stripping to keep parts from rubbing together. Whether it’s the dashboard or anywhere else in the RV, you may not have room to squeeze in some weather stripping to prevent rubbing, so you may want to consider using a dry lube.

On towable units, common causes of squeaks could be the metal on the tow vehicle’s hitch ball starting to wear away. It could also be caused by anything on the brakes and the suspension going bad. Keeping up on your brake and suspension maintenance will help you find these causes of squeaks.

