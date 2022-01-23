Saturday, January 22, 2022

Tesla Cybertruck: It’s back to the future again after second delay

By James Raia
0
Elon Musk has suggested the pending new Tesla electric pickup truckould be wrapped in rainbow colors.

Unveiled with bravado and flash in 2019 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Tesla Cybertruck hasn’t been manufactured and now won’t be available until at least the spring of 2023.

According to multiple news and automobile watchdog online publications, Tesla has delayed the release of its futuristic machine because the electric carmaker is making improvements to the performance-oriented truck.

Manufacturing of the futuristic-looking Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed for the second time, according to CEO and founder Elon Musk.

The Tesla Cybertruck was previously set to enter production in late 2021 before CEO Elon Musk delayed the vehicle to late 2022.

The battery-electric pickup debuted in prototypes with a tri-motor powertrain, enabling it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 2.9 seconds. Its battery pack provided an estimated 500 miles of range.

An entry-level model with 250 miles of range and a mid-grade model with 300 miles of the range were also announced in 2019.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk reported the single motor version of the truck will be dropped, with the automaker instead set to offer dual, triple and quad-motor variants only.

Last December Musk said initial production will focus on the range-topping four motor Cybertruck variant. It will feature “independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel.”

The Tesla Cybertruck will be constructed “with cold-pressed, unpainted stainless steel,” according to the manufacturer. It will have a towing capacity of as much as 14,000 pounds.

Tesla reported: “With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, the Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage, including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.”

The manufacturer describes the truck’s barren and stealth appearance as “a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton. Every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.”

Prices were originally listed on the Tesla website as follows: Single-motor, rear-wheel-drive ($39,900); Dual motor, all-wheel drive ($49,900); Tri-motor, all-wheel-drive ($69,900).

But the prices were removed from the carmaker’s online presence several months ago. Tesla models are no longer eligible for federal tax incentives.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

