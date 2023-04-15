2023 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome… toy hauler?

The team from Big Truck Big RV recently traveled to the Houston RV show to take a look at some of the newest RVs. In the video below they take us through the 2023 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome. There are some big changes and unique features in this Class C.

From the outside, it looks like any other Class C, but when you step inside you can see the difference.

So what is the big secret of this particular motorhome that makes it so unique?

When the rear queen-sized bed is flipped up, it reveals built-in tie downs, and the motorhome transforms into a toy hauler of sorts.

I say “of sorts” as it’s probably best suited for e-bikes and other non-gas-powered toys. People in the comments promptly pointed this out, even though the reviewer making the video touts carrying motorcycles and dirt bikes.

Nonetheless, this is definitely an unusual feature in a Class C motorhome, and depending on the types of toys you haul, you might find it appealing. A side door makes toy loading and unloading easy.

Other interior features of the Coachmen Freelander

Television in over-cab sleeping area

Roomy L-shaped dinette that, of course, converts to a bed

HUGE stainless steel sink

3-burner gas stove with oven with a built-in cover that converts it to counter space when not in use

Large refrigerator/freezer

Microwave oven

Large wardrobe closet

Full-size dry bath with porcelain toilet

Swivel captains chairs in the cab increases interior seating capacity to 6

The one thing the motorhome seems to be lacking, and they do point this out in the video, is kitchen drawers. Therefore, you might need to get creative to find a place for things like cooking utensils and flatware.

More about the 2023 Coachmen Freelander Class C Motorhome

Built on a E-450 chassis with dual back wheels

3-liter gas-powered V-8 engine

23’ length

2” receiver hitch on back

Backup camper

Roof ladder

Large illuminated awning

Water-impervious fiberglass over Azdel construction

MSRP $120,205

Check out the tour of this unusual motorhome and let us know what you think in the comments.

