Friday, April 14, 2023

2023 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome… toy hauler?

By Cheri Sicard
2023 Coachmen Freelander

The team from Big Truck Big RV recently traveled to the Houston RV show to take a look at some of the newest RVs. In the video below they take us through the 2023 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome. There are some big changes and unique features in this Class C.

From the outside, it looks like any other Class C, but when you step inside you can see the difference.

So what is the big secret of this particular motorhome that makes it so unique?

When the rear queen-sized bed is flipped up, it reveals built-in tie downs, and the motorhome transforms into a toy hauler of sorts.

I say “of sorts” as it’s probably best suited for e-bikes and other non-gas-powered toys. People in the comments promptly pointed this out, even though the reviewer making the video touts carrying motorcycles and dirt bikes.

Nonetheless, this is definitely an unusual feature in a Class C motorhome, and depending on the types of toys you haul, you might find it appealing. A side door makes toy loading and unloading easy.

Other interior features of the Coachmen Freelander

  • Television in over-cab sleeping area
  • Roomy L-shaped dinette that, of course, converts to a bed
  • HUGE stainless steel sink
  • 3-burner gas stove with oven with a built-in cover that converts it to counter space when not in use
  • Large refrigerator/freezer
  • Microwave oven
  • Large wardrobe closet
  • Full-size dry bath with porcelain toilet
  • Swivel captains chairs in the cab increases interior seating capacity to 6

The one thing the motorhome seems to be lacking, and they do point this out in the video, is kitchen drawers. Therefore, you might need to get creative to find a place for things like cooking utensils and flatware.

More about the 2023 Coachmen Freelander Class C Motorhome

  • Built on a E-450 chassis with dual back wheels
  • 3-liter gas-powered V-8 engine
  • 23’ length
  • 2” receiver hitch on back
  • Backup camper
  • Roof ladder
  • Large illuminated awning
  • Water-impervious fiberglass over Azdel construction
  • MSRP $120,205

Check out the tour of this unusual motorhome and let us know what you think in the comments.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
