Wednesday, July 19, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV ReviewsMotorized RV Review
Motorized RV Review

ADLAR truck campers by Soaring Eagle: Low cost and simple

By Cheri Sicard
0
Adlar truck campers, soaring eagle

If you are looking for a simple, lightweight, no frills kind of truck camper that won’t break the bank, you might want to check out this video from Josh the RV Nerd. In it, he shows us two Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck campers, the 6.5 and the 6.5XL.

These truck campers are a rare find

Josh says these truck campers are a rare find in that they can actually safely fit on most half-ton pickups. Also, for a low-priced truck camper, these are well-made with an all-aluminum frame. That’s right—no wood, no rot, no rust!

These are basic—in other words, a step up from a tent. Therefore, don’t expect a lot of fancy amenities, although rooftop solar is available as an option.

The smaller version is not a full RV

The smaller of the two ADLAR truck campers really offers little beyond a place to sleep, a dinette, and some storage. As I said, this is more comfort than a tent, but really not a full RV.

The XL model offers more, including:

  • Two separate sleeping areas
  • A porta-potty
  • A microwave oven

Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck camper 6.5 Specs

  • Empty weight: 850 lbs.
  • Loaded weight: 1415 lbs.
  • Floor length: 74”
  • Overall length: 97”
  • Body width: 84”
  • Interior height: 64”
  • Exterior height: 69”
  • Center of gravity: 35”
  • MSRP: $15,300

Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck camper 6.5XL Specs

  • Empty weight: 1200 lbs.
  • Loaded weight: 1700 lbs.
  • Floor length: 74”
  • Overall length: 126”
  • Body width: 84”
  • Interior height: 76”
  • Exterior height: 83”
  • Center of gravity: 33”
  • MSRP: $19,500

Learn more about the Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck campers here.

##RVDT2169

 

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
Previous article
Super rare remodel: 1951 double-decker RV Lighthouse DuPlex
Next article
Don’t be a carbon monoxide victim

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE