ADLAR truck campers by Soaring Eagle: Low cost and simple

If you are looking for a simple, lightweight, no frills kind of truck camper that won’t break the bank, you might want to check out this video from Josh the RV Nerd. In it, he shows us two Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck campers, the 6.5 and the 6.5XL.

These truck campers are a rare find

Josh says these truck campers are a rare find in that they can actually safely fit on most half-ton pickups. Also, for a low-priced truck camper, these are well-made with an all-aluminum frame. That’s right—no wood, no rot, no rust!

These are basic—in other words, a step up from a tent. Therefore, don’t expect a lot of fancy amenities, although rooftop solar is available as an option.

The smaller version is not a full RV

The smaller of the two ADLAR truck campers really offers little beyond a place to sleep, a dinette, and some storage. As I said, this is more comfort than a tent, but really not a full RV.

The XL model offers more, including:

Two separate sleeping areas

A porta-potty

A microwave oven

Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck camper 6.5 Specs

Empty weight: 850 lbs.

Loaded weight: 1415 lbs.

Floor length: 74”

Overall length: 97”

Body width: 84”

Interior height: 64”

Exterior height: 69”

Center of gravity: 35”

MSRP: $15,300

Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck camper 6.5XL Specs

Empty weight: 1200 lbs.

Loaded weight: 1700 lbs.

Floor length: 74”

Overall length: 126”

Body width: 84”

Interior height: 76”

Exterior height: 83”

Center of gravity: 33”

MSRP: $19,500

Learn more about the Soaring Eagle ADLAR truck campers here.

##RVDT2169