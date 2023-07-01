WOW! First look at the 2024 Chinook Maverick Class B+ Motorhome

The folks from Vogt RV Center produced the video below to give consumers a first look at the brand-new 2024 Chinook Maverick Class B+ Motorhome.

(Side note: While Chinook calls this a Class B+, by law it is technically a Class C. Feel free to discuss in the comments.)

I have to say that for me, personally, this is one of the most impressive rigs I have seen since starting to cover these RV tours. If I were considering this particular type of RV, it would be HIGH on my list.

Like the old vintage Chinooks, this one too has a rear entry door, which allows maximum wall space in the motorhome despite not having any slides. It also allows for a HUGE amount of large interior storage cabinets

This is a well-insulated, true 4-season RV. There are some really nice touches throughout. For instance, check out the unique placement and security of the vehicle fuel input. And I love the storage compartment next to the back door with its drop-down shelf, weight rated for 100 lbs. It’s a perfect place to turn into an outdoor kitchen.

I also liked the smart plug on the 30-amp power cord that troubleshoots potential electrical issues at the campground as well as provides power to the motorhome.

Inside this coach just blew me away, starting with the HUGE closet inside the back door. This thing is bigger than you’ll find in many much-larger RVs.

There’s a nice enclosed separate shower, not part of a wet bath. Our host is over 6 ft. tall and he had plenty of extra headspace in the shower. The loo portion has a ceramic toilet and plenty of storage.

The kitchen does not disappoint either. The large 3-way fridge in the galley has room for plenty of groceries and is bigger than I would have expected in a rig like this. There’s a small convection microwave oven and a huge farmhouse-style sink, plus a more-than-respectable amount of counter space. There are some nice narrow but deep storage closets here too, as well as a large pull-out pantry with adjustable shelves. They even thought of a place to stash the sink cover when it’s not being used.

The only downside to the kitchen, in my opinion, is that the induction stove cooktop only has a single burner. But on the positive side, it is moveable from inside the rig to the outdoor cooking space.

The model shown in the video has a sofa as well as a small dinette, but another floor plan option offers two sofas instead. When it’s time to go to bed, the dinette and the sofa convert into a giant sleeping surface. Or you could just convert the sofa to a double bed. Or if you are by yourself, just convert the dinette into a single bed. Options!

Overall this looks like a well-built, solid rig. Even the cabinetry is made from real wood, not particleboard.

More great features of the 2024 Chinook Maverick

Huge amount of interior storage

Three outside possum belly storage compartments

Exterior walls have insulated vinyl padding, which keeps the inside cooler

The 3-way refrigerator can open from either the galley or patio side of the rig. Clever!

LED-lit automatic Girard awning package with wind sensors

Truma Combi system that provides both hot water and heating to the rig

Heated power mirrors

Onan QG 4000 generator

400 w rooftop solar

Four batteries with 800 watt-hours of power

Digital echo∼charge from Xantrex that helps maintain batteries when the rig is in storage

Outdoor shower

Insulated and heated holding tanks

Built-in black tank flush and sewer hose storage

Built-in trailer brake controller

3,000-watt pure sine wave inverter

MCD roller shades throughout

Rooftop air conditioner

JBL sound system

Samsung smart TV

4-point auto leveling

2024 Chinook Maverick Class B+ Motorhome Specs

Ford Transit Chassis with a 3-liter V-6 Eco-Boost gasoline engine

All-wheel drive

Motorhome length (not counting cab) 24.5’

30 gallons fresh water

24 gallons gray water

24 gallons black water

5,000 lb. hitch with about 4,000 lbs. of towing capacity

Rear dual tires – 6 tires total on the rig

MSRP: $228,843

Learn more about the Chinook Maverick here.

##RVT1111b