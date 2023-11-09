Truck crashes in Death Valley, spilling beehives

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A tractor trailer carrying beehives rolled over on CA-190 in Death Valley National Park on November 6. The driver and several emergency responders were stung by bees.

The tractor trailer was traveling down a steep grade west of Towne Pass when the driver lost control of the truck around 9:55 a.m. The truck overturned several times, scattering the cargo of beehives.

Passersby extracted the driver from the truck, getting stung by bees in the process. California Highway Patrol and National Park Service provided emergency response. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Las Vegas, had traumatic injuries from the rollover and bee stings. He was driven by ambulance to Panamint Springs Resort, where he was transferred by a Mercy Air helicopter ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital.

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary damaged CA-190 in August. Most of CA-190 reopened on October 15, but is not fully repaired. Construction is in progress and sections of the road are missing pavement. There was no flood damage near this traffic collision.

##RVT1130b