Friday, October 27, 2023

Truck driver safety study has lessons for RVers

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
truck driver safety study

A truck driver safety study that points to causes of accidents could help RVers, too. The naturalistic study, meaning one that involves observing subjects in their driving environment, narrowed down common causes for crashes. Bottom line? Keep your hands on the wheel!

Hands off wheel, eyes off roadway, biggest risk

In a story published on ttnews.com (Transport Topics), researchers from Virginia Tech Transportation Institute described their study and findings. “We continue to find over and over again that visual menial tasks that take someone’s hands off the wheel and eyes off the roadway are going to be the highest risk,” said VTTI researcher Susan Soccolich. “That could be reaching for their lunchbox, or it could be using a cellphone.” Crash database analysis shows that driver distraction alone is a primary contributing factor in approximately 25%-30% of crashes

Is the truck driver safety study big enough to be relevant? Data was collected between 2013 and 2014 from 182 vehicles and 172 drivers traveling 2.7 million miles. Some of the more interesting (and relevant to RVers) findings were these:

  • Talking and singing while behind the wheel was actually associated with a lower risk of being involved in a dangerous event.
  • Overall cellphone tasks, like looking for or reaching for, dialing, holding, browsing, texting, answering and talking or listening on the hand-held cellphone, increased odds of a dangerous event by 2.8 to 4 times.
  • Holding, browsing and texting all increased risk by over two times, and browsing increased the risk of a dangerous event approximately six times.
  • Drowsy drivers were 1.7 to 3.7 times more likely to be involved in an at-fault safety critical event.

How do you do a truck driver safety study?

How do you perform a naturalistic truck driver safety study? Sensors and cameras were set up in trucks that allowed researchers to watch drivers during their regular driving scenarios at all times of the day. That included driving on roads that were both familiar and unfamiliar. That also included things “that drivers probably would not like known,” Soccolich revealed.

“Some people ask, ‘Don’t drivers change their behavior when they know you have a camera on them?’” Soccolich said. “We know that they often revert to their regular behavior within the same drive after the camera is installed.”

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
