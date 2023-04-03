5 things to never do in an RV

By Cheri Sicard

That RV Tech is back with another informative video. In it, he shares 5 things you should never do in your RV.

Veteran RVers might think some of this is common sense. But you don’t know what you don’t know, so new RVers take note. Even veterans might learn a thing or two in the video below.

While all of the items will apply to towables like travel trailers and 5th wheels, most will also apply to motorhomes as well.

The Tech also stresses these are NOT necessarily in order of importance.

5 things to never do in your RV

#1 Drinking water: A lot of you will disagree with this one, but I certainly don’t. I, too, do not drink from my RV’s freshwater system. Now, the tech says you can if it has been meticulously maintained and sanitized multiple times a year. I don’t have that much faith in my abilities or in the water in many places I have filled my tanks. Several campgrounds where I stayed on my Long Long RV Trip had signs posted not to drink the water. And several campground hosts ignored these signs, drank the water, and advised others to do the same. No thank you. I will carry drinking water. I spend a lot of time in Mexico, so not drinking tap water is now second nature.

#2 Traveling with the fridge on: This is another point not everyone will agree on, but I do. My fridge goes off while traveling. There is no issue maintaining temperature for the time I am moving, and I see nothing to gain by taking unnecessary safety chances. Not to mention, running a fridge off-level causes damage, and when you drive you are going to be off-level some of the time. The off-level danger applies to ALL types of refrigerators, not just propane.

#3 Replacing the water heater anode rod with a plastic plug: I don’t know much about this one, but this professional RV tech says he sees people do this all the time. Instead of properly replacing their water heater’s anode rod, they take a shortcut with a plastic plug. This makes the inside of your tank susceptible to corrosion.

#4 Leaving the black tank valve open when connected to sewer: A lot of newbies get into trouble with this one and, before they know it, they have a huge poop pyramid in their tank.

#5 Off-roading: I have been guilty of this myself, but the tech’s advice is no doubt sound. Most RVs are not meant for off-roading. Especially some of the newer models that the tech says “are barely made for the highway, let alone off-roading.” This practice causes a lot of the issues people seek repairs for.

What else would you add to the list of things to NEVER do in your RV?

Drop them in the comments below.

