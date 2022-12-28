6 places to find RV water on the road

By Cheri Sicard

This useful video below from Robin Barrett at Creativity RV contains great advice for all RVers, but is especially important for those of us who try to avoid commercial campgrounds as much as possible.

In it, Robin shares her six most important tips for finding water to fill your RV’s tanks, no matter where you roam. Most of her sources will even give you potable water free!

When Robin started RVing she had trouble finding information on where to get water. She used to think you always had to go to a dump station, but with experience learned that’s not the case.

Be sure to watch the video as Robin shares additional tips and ways to approach asking for water, and even had hose tips. But here are her top six sources for RV water when traveling, in order of her least favorite to her most favorite. She says that the last one was an absolute game-changer for her life on the road.

#6 RV campgrounds with hookups – Every once in a while RV parks might make sense, Robin shares tips for cutting costs on this.

#5 Gas stations – Robin does not use the spigot at the pumps but instead gives a better alternative.

#4 U.S. Forest campgrounds – Robin shares her best tips if you find yourself in the mountains and/or forests. She also recommends keeping a water bandit in your rig so you can fill your pipe from any connection.

#3 State parks – This method is great, especially if you have a state parks pass that most states offer. In Robin’s experience, there is never a problem getting water here as long as you have the pass, and shares other state parks pass tips.

#2 U-Haul – Besides filling your propane tanks, you can usually top off your water tank here too. Just ask. Robin says she has never been turned down and she shares how to do it.

#1 Truck stops – There are tips and caveats here, and Robin shares the best way to ask for and get water here, including why you should never prepay at the pump. But it is otherwise an easy, free place for water.

*Disclaimer: This video does not necessarily indicate the views of Cheri Sicard or RVtravel.com. Please take all information with a grain of salt and do your own research.

