7 tips for finding FREE National Forest camping spots

By Cheri Sicard

Robin from Creativity RV is one of my very favorite RV vloggers and in the video below she shares everything she knows about finding great FREE national forest camping spots.

Anyone who follows Robin knows that free dispersed camping is her preferred way to RV, so she has learned a lot about finding great spots over the years. In fact, Robin specializes in sleuthing out great camping spots that others regularly miss because it takes a little bit of searching beyond the basics to find them. Don’t worry, it’s not difficult and Robin shows you how to do it in the video.

You’ll also get to see a few of the places Robin camps for free. The video begins with a beautiful free spot in Estes Park, Colorado. Robins shows, in detail, just how she found this scenic and private free dispersed camping spot.

Robin says there are lots of methods:

The easiest way, if you have a signal, involves starting with a Google Maps search of “National Forests near me.”

Another tip is “Forest Service Road near me.”

How to use user-generated camping apps like Free Campsites as a jumping-off point to find your own (uncrowded) free national forest camping spots.

Using Benchmark maps for detailed information, even when you are offline.

Google’s satellite view will actually let you see the turnout roads that run off of forest service roads. This is good, but not quite enough. Robin always cross-references with some camping apps to make sure things are not too steep or otherwise inaccessible.

Getting information from local ranger stations.

Robin also goes into the rules of dispersed camping and covers other helpful apps you might want to use.

