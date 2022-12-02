Thursday, December 1, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

How to build a smokeless campfire

By Video Editor
0
How to build a smokeless campfire
5
(1)

By Cheri Sicard
Is it possible to learn how to build a smokeless campfire? The short answer is YES!

I know I have frequently wished for a smoke-free campfire, especially because no matter where I sit, the smoke always seems to follow me. I end up with burning eyes and smoke-scented clothing.

It might seem like a strange coincidence that the smoke seems to follow you, but there is actually science behind it. It turns out that smoke is attracted to objects!

John from Intense Angler is here to help with the problem in the video below. John’s tips will significantly reduce, and in many cases even totally eliminate, the smoke from your campfire.

John starts by covering the basics of the three things a fire needs in order to burn at maximum efficiency:

  • Fuel
  • Oxygen
  • Heat

John says the typical fire pit that most people dig is the culprit to heavy smoke. That’s because its design makes it difficult for the fire to get enough oxygen, one of the three key components of a good fire. Likewise, the fire creates a lot of smoke and does not burn as efficiently as it could.

Instead, John modified the fire pit design to compensate for this flaw.

John makes a ring of rocks around his pit, but he chose one larger rock to build a vertical backdrop. He also leaves a gap at the front of the ring. This will help the fire get enough oxygen and help reduce the smoke.

John explains how and why this works in the video demonstration. He also shares a tip for foolproof kindling that is usually easy to find.

Overall, his method not only reduces or eliminates campfire smoke, but it also makes the campfire easier to build.

##RVDT2005

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 5 / 5. Vote count: 1

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

We are sorry that this article was not enjoyable for you!

Let us improve this article!

Tell us how we can improve this article?

Previous article
Avoiding “mysterious” RV battery deaths

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.