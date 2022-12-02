5 ( 1 )

By Cheri Sicard

Is it possible to learn how to build a smokeless campfire? The short answer is YES!

I know I have frequently wished for a smoke-free campfire, especially because no matter where I sit, the smoke always seems to follow me. I end up with burning eyes and smoke-scented clothing.

It might seem like a strange coincidence that the smoke seems to follow you, but there is actually science behind it. It turns out that smoke is attracted to objects!

John from Intense Angler is here to help with the problem in the video below. John’s tips will significantly reduce, and in many cases even totally eliminate, the smoke from your campfire.

John starts by covering the basics of the three things a fire needs in order to burn at maximum efficiency:

Fuel

Oxygen

Heat

John says the typical fire pit that most people dig is the culprit to heavy smoke. That’s because its design makes it difficult for the fire to get enough oxygen, one of the three key components of a good fire. Likewise, the fire creates a lot of smoke and does not burn as efficiently as it could.

Instead, John modified the fire pit design to compensate for this flaw.

John makes a ring of rocks around his pit, but he chose one larger rock to build a vertical backdrop. He also leaves a gap at the front of the ring. This will help the fire get enough oxygen and help reduce the smoke.

John explains how and why this works in the video demonstration. He also shares a tip for foolproof kindling that is usually easy to find.

Overall, his method not only reduces or eliminates campfire smoke, but it also makes the campfire easier to build.

##RVDT2005