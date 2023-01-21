CampersCard – Exciting new Harvest Hosts program

By Cheri Sicard

The video below from Woodall’s Campground Magazine brings exciting news of a new program from Harvest Hosts, the CampersCard.

To be sure, the video was produced for owners of RV parks and campgrounds, but as a consumer, it can give you insight into this new RV consumer program, scheduled to launch in the spring of 2023.

If you are a Harvest Hosts member, you already know about all the terrific small businesses you can RV at including wineries, breweries, museums, farms, tourist attractions, and more. But for the first time ever, the CampersCard is turning Harvest Hosts’ attention to actual RV campgrounds.

What does the CampersCard get you?

The card will always give the RV consumer some sort of perk. The type of perk offered will be up to the individual RV park owners. It might be a discount, or early and/or late check out, or some other type of amenity. Harvest Hosts owner Joel Holland compared the CampersCard to a hotel amenity program.

I would disagree with the comparison in that consumers do not have to pay to join hotel loyalty programs. The cost of the CampersCard to RVers has not yet been determined but Joel says it will be low.

From the campground side, it costs nothing to join the program and Harvest Hosts does not take any money spent by consumer members.

Joel launched the program now because he believes the RV market that reached its crazy heights during the pandemic is going to seriously soften in 2023.

Rather than being sold out and overbooked, campgrounds are going to find themselves in need of more business. The CampersCard was designed to help RV parks maintain profitability as well as to provide the RVing consumer with practical benefits.

The goal is to launch the program in the spring of 2023 with at least 1,000 campgrounds on board.

Watch the video for additional details.

