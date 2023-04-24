By Cheri Sicard

If you have wondered how to clean an RV awning, you have come to the right place. In the video below, Kevin from Kevin and Kim Outdoor Adventures shares a simple and effective way to clean your RV’s awning and keep it in tip-top shape.

Why bother to clean your RV’s awning? Because water is the enemy of awning longevity and a clean awning repels water more effectively than a dirty one.

Of course, step one is to pull out the awning. Kevin’s awning was LONG overdue for a cleaning. It was not only dirty, it was filthy!

Kevin chose to use LA’s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner for the job.

Pick up a brush to help you scrub, and some eye protection while doing the job is a good idea too. You don’t want any of the caustic cleaner to get in your eyes. While Kevin started the job with a spray bottle of the diluted concentrated cleaner, this was slow going. He decided to work smarter and not harder and used a pump sprayer bottle instead. But know that you can definitely clean the awning without it.

Once you have the awning soaked in the diluted cleaner, it’s time to roll her back up and let the solution do its magic. In theory, after about 30 to 45 minutes most of the dirt should just spray right off.

After unrolling, Kevin took a long-handled brush and soapy water to get any stubborn dirt off.

After rinsing it all off, the results were astounding. The awning looked almost brand-new!

It was so dirty when he started, it did not seem possible, but it definitely worked. Watch the video and see for yourself.

