Are new heavy-duty trucks cracking in half? This one did!

In the video below, Roman and Andre from The Fast Lane Truck have some literal breaking news about heavy-duty trucks cracking in half.

This news will be especially important to those interested in truck campers as that is where problems can happen. And be aware, the broken frame in the photos did not happen overnight, but over time.

To be sure, the cracked heavy-duty truck in the video, dramatically buckled in the middle, is likely the result of user error and miscalculations about payload and the amount of weight you can load in the back of a truck.

Nonetheless, it graphically illustrates what can go wrong if you neglect these important weight and payload considerations.

The truck in question is a new Ram 3500 dually that was carrying an Eagle Cap 1165 camper through remote regions of Baja, Mexico. The hosts stress, however, that the problem that caused this disaster applies to other brands of heavy-duty trucks as well.

In the photos you can see that the weight of the camper has completely bent, or perhaps even broken, the truck’s frame!

Mike, the truck’s owner, did research before leaving on his trip and believed he was well within the truck’s payload limits. However, he failed to take into consideration the configurations of his specific truck such as 4WD, engine type, and other features that lower a truck’s overall payload capacity.

Roman and Andre say this is a common misunderstanding people have about payload. So if you are carrying a truck camper, it would behoove you to take a closer look. This is true when towing, too.

Watch the video for details, but in simplistic terms, the more features and “fancier” the truck, the less payload it will have.

In Mike’s case, all the extras his truck came with cost him more than 2000 pounds of payload!

The video will also show you how to find the exact payload of your particular truck. Something you definitely need to know before loading it up like Mike did.

