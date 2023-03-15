Kitchen creativity with innovative cast iron pan recipes

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Pro Home Cooks put together a great video titled “Stop Being Lazy With Your Cast Iron Pan.” In it, they include some innovative iron pan recipes you may not have thought about, but you should. I thought this video especially apropos to include in this column as so many of our readers cited their cast iron pans as essential RV kitchenware in our recent poll.

I know I couldn’t live without my cast iron. And I already do make pizza in my cast iron pan (I shared the easy recipe here), and Dutch Baby pancakes. These two recipes, featured in this video, are RV staples for me.

But wait, there’s more!

Besides the five innovative recipes are also five cooking techniques you probably have never even considered with your cast iron pan. Let’s explore.

Pizzas X 2 – As I said, I have a favorite cast iron pan pizza recipe. But the video actually shows 2 different kinds of pizzas you can make using your cast iron pan, not just deep dish! He also shows a Neapolitan-style pizza, which begins cooking on the stovetop and ends in the broiler. The result looks like a wood-fired pizza. I can’t wait to try this one.

Dutch Baby Pancakes – If you have not tried one of these spectacular baked pancakes before, you are in for a treat. If you have ever served one before, you know that people are always super impressed with it. But, surprise! Dutch Baby Pancakes are easy to make even in your RV, and a cast iron pan is the perfect vehicle for it. All it takes for a basic Dutch Baby are eggs, milk, flour, and butter. You can top and alter these pancakes in all kinds of ways, both sweet and savory. The video explores.

Chicken Pot Pie – Yes, your cast iron pan is great for making this classic dish, too. This is a hearty, satisfying, comfort food meal cooked in one pot! YUM!

Fresh Peach Upside Down Almond Flour Cake – This innovative cast iron pan recipe uses direct heat to first cook with the cast iron then the oven to bake the cake. The result is a spectacular dessert that’s easy to make.

Watch the video for actual demos on how to make all of these amazing recipes! Your cast iron pan will never be boring again!

