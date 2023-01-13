NM State Parks Pass—The cheapest RV camping rent ever!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Brian Gifford is reporting for Cheap RV Living about one of the best deals available to RVers: the New Mexico State Parks Pass.

I first discovered this deal more than a decade ago while on a travel writing press trip to Las Cruces, but every time I tell people about it they are surprised. Over the years, I have come to the conclusion that the NM State Parks Pass is one of the best-kept RV secrets out there.

The annual NM state parks camping pass costs just $225 per year for out-of-state residents, and $180 for in-state residents. You get a whole lot for that money. Namely, unlimited camping at 30 New Mexico state parks!

That’s right, once you have the pass you get unlimited free camping.

So what’s the catch?

No catch, really. But watch the video because Brian covers everything you need to know about New Mexico state parks and using the pass. This includes where to buy the pass, the benefits of the pass, and fun things to see and do with your pass.

No other fees? Really?

Well, mostly. Sometimes there might be a small reservation fee if the site needs to be reserved through Reserve America.

The pass gets you primitive camping without hookups, which is great for boondockers.

Some state park campgrounds do offer electrical hookups and, yes, there is a charge for this. But if you have the pass it is only $4 a day! Full hookups, when available, are only $8 a day. WOW!

Other benefits of the NM State Parks Pass:

24 campgrounds have showers, 27 have dump stations, and all have water. These are also free with the pass.

NM state parks range in elevation from 3200’ to 9400’, so you can always find perfect temperatures in ANY season.

You can stay up to 14 days of a 20-day period in one campground. No problem. It’s easy to just move along to the next park. You could even bounce back and forth between 2-3 campgrounds as there are no annual limits.

What is there to do at NM state parks?

Eighteen of the 30 NM state park campgrounds are on lakes. Depending on where you go, you will find lots of activities to keep you busy including hiking, fishing, horseback riding, swimming, boating, SCUBA diving, wildlife viewing, mountain biking, and MUCH more. You will also be treated to some spectacular stargazing.

So check out the video for additional details and start planning your New Mexico RV trips!

