RV Christmas tree hack—Small space, big tree!

By Cheri Sicard

Decorate your RV for Christmas with the team from Five2Go! Yes, you can even have an RV Christmas tree with their clever idea presented in the video below—no matter how small your space is!

Because there is so little floor space, they instead use a wall to hold their DIY tree. In order to create the RV Christmas tree, you will need one flat wall in your RV. In the video, they simply removed a photo from one of their walls.

What you will need to make the DIY RV Christmas tree

Begin by taping down a triangle-shaped outline as a template. Then place command hooks along the taped outline. Watch the video for placement.

Then run the garland between the hooks. Again, the video will show you how. The finished effect is very cute.

Now that the body of the tree is complete, it’s time to have fun adding your favorite decorations.

After they complete the tree, they continue on to decorate the rest of the RV. There are some good tips for hanging wreaths and other decorations.

It will all make for a festive mobile home base for the family of full-time RVers to celebrate the holidays.

