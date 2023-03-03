New RV delivery: What you should expect

By Cheri Sicard

Not all RV dealers are created equal, but when it comes to new RV delivery experiences there are certain things that you, as a customer, should demand.

It does not matter if you are buying a new camper van, Class A, B, or C, travel trailer, popup camper, or any variation thereof. If you are taking delivery of a brand-new RV, you should expect the things outlined in the video below by That RV Tech.

If you don’t get them, ask for them! And if your dealer won’t comply, you should probably save yourself some future headaches and look for a different dealer.

Take heed of this important advice, because it is easy to get caught up in the moment of the excitement of buying a new RV. But you will want, no, NEED, to understand how everything in your RV works. And the time to discover you don’t know how something works is NOT when you are in the middle of your first camping trip.

Everything in your RV should go through an extensive PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection) process. Humans build RVs and humans make errors. Again, the time to discover one of those errors is NOT on your first camping trip.

The first thing you should expect is your RV set up just as if you are ready to camp. That means slides and awning out (if you have them) and systems engaged (water in the tank, propane filled, etc.). You should expect to spend two to three hours learning about EVERYTHING in your new RV.

Watch the video as they will give you a full laundry list of EVERYTHING you need to look out for. It truly is invaluable advice, especially if you are an RV beginner.

