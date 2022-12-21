Stylish vintage Shasta trailer renovation on a budget

By Cheri Sicard

Join the team from Playing with Sticks as they completely restore their 13-foot vintage Shasta Compact trailer. According to them, this is a simple remodel within the grasp of almost anyone.

The transformation from dark and dreary to bright and homey is astounding!

They started by giving everything a good cleaning and tearing out things like old drawer liners. They degreased the whole trailer with Simple Green and sandpaper. After all, there was nearly 50 years of buildup!

Next, they taped everything off before painting with a bonding primer.

After priming it’s time for the paint. They opted to keep the cabinets white and the wall gray as they felt it gave the small space a richer look. However, after doing all the work they found it probably was not worth the extra time.

The removed cabinet doors were primed and painted separately.

Once the painting was finished, they pulled out two sofa cushions and reupholstered them, and also added some light fixtures.

More than just showing you what they did to restore this vintage Shasta trailer, they also talk about the problems they encountered and the mistakes that they made. Their mistakes might keep someone else from making them.

Take a look at the project and be prepared to be amazed at the before and after tour. There are details and product and tool recommendations in the video, in case you want to duplicate it.

