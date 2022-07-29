10 of the coolest, grooviest retro RVs you’ve ever seen. Which one do you want?

The video below is so much fun to watch! It features the top 10 coolest, grooviest, most retro RVs from the 1940s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

They sure don’t make them like this anymore, but we can reminisce and dream!

The crew from Mind’s Eye Design compiled this inspired roundup of retro RVs, campers, and caravans.

I especially appreciated the eclectic mix of retro RVs in this collection.

Rare and museum-quality retro RVs

Some of the RVs, such as the early Winnebagos, were produced in quantities and nearly everyone is familiar with them even today.

Others, such as the Western Flyer Motorhome, had only three ever produced so you probably have never seen one. Unless you were lucky.

For vintage RV buffs, this fun video also shares a lot of valuable information, including where you can actually go to see some of these beauties in person. This is especially handy when planning road trips, as you just may find yourself near one of these fascinating automotive museums and rare retro RVs.

They also include information about which of the vintage RVs have sold, where they sold, and how much they sold for. This is invaluable information for anyone interested in restoring, buying, or selling vintage trailers, campers, and motorhomes.

If you are anything like me, you are going to watch this video and long for some of these to come back into production. I SOOOOOOOO want a Sky Rider Camper! And a Holiday House Geographic… and a bunch of others, too. It is so difficult to choose!

Check out these groovy retro RVs and let us know in the comments which is your favorite and why.

