Tour the Meerkat RV – Stand-up trailer that fits in a garage!

By Cheri Sicard

Take a tour of the 2021 Meerkat RV with the team from Playing with Sticks.

This YouTube channel specializes in tiny RVs, and the Meerkat RV has a whole lot going for it. The biggest appeal is that it is a full stand-up, hard-sided trailer, but it will fit in an ordinary garage stall when not in use!

The Meerkat trailer weighs a mere 920 pounds, meaning finding a suitable tow vehicle is no problem. Almost anything can handle that, even a 4-cylinder car! Tongue weight is 100 pounds. It comes with four corner stabilizing jacks.

Constructed with a steel frame and an aluminum exterior, this lightweight trailer should last for years. It also has a taller standing height than many other small trailers and campers. The interior appears roomy, even without the popup extended. There’s also a surprisingly large amount of storage.

While there is a small canvas rooftop popup, this too is less than other similar trailers and campers on the market. But this feature is what gives you so much headroom while also allowing the tiny trailer to be stored in a regular garage.

While there is no shower in the Meerkat, there is a cassette toilet.

The kitchen includes a small sink, icebox or fridge, and space for a portable stove.

The fact that this is a hard-sided trailer means more overall safety, especially when it comes to bears. Those hard sides also reduce moisture and noise issues.

The front storage box holds the battery with lots of extra room. It also sports an exterior solar plug. The trailer comes prewired for solar.

Underneath, the Meerkat has the rubber torsion Dexter axles, giving each wheel independent suspension.

For a tiny trailer, this Meerkat RV packs a lot into a small space. It really has to be seen to be appreciated, so be sure to take a look at the video.

