Unbelievable house truck converts to fantasy castle

By Cheri Sicard

Get ready for one of the most unusual RVs EVER. A house truck that transforms, when set up, into a castle! The team from Living Big in a Tiny House is here to give you a tour of this one-of-a-kind tiny house on wheels.

Owners Jola and Jordan tool around New Zealand with their unique rig. It’s all road-legal and meets the requirements a motor vehicle needs in New Zealand.

When all folded up and on the road, the house truck looks a little unusual but not so much so as to call a lot of attention. It almost resembles a folded-up carnival ride going down the road.

But when stopped and set up, WOW, it is a showstopper.

Kind of like a transformer toy, walls drop down, doors swing open, rooms move, roofs rise, and before you know it, there is a small castle-like structure.

The owners are fans of both engineering and art. Likewise, this unusual house truck combines the best of both.

Once it is all unfurled, the rig provides a lot of stylish living space, both inside and out. It seems like every time you lift or pull something in the rig, it opens up to reveal more space!

Converted house truck features include:

A full-sized oven and stove

Wood paneling upcycled from power poles

Lots of headspace

An entryway that takes you inside without having to climb

Walls that open up to create a massive indoor/outdoor space

An innovative multi-layered circular rotating closet

Wood-burning stove for heat and water heating

Rooftop solar panels for power

A unique composting yin and yang toilet in the bathroom, housed in one of the Castle’s turrets

Huge octagonal shaped 2 nd floor sleeping area

floor sleeping area Enormous outdoor covered rooftop living area complete with hammock and a full-sized bathtub

Full-sized shower

Washing machine

The rooftop even has a large built-in food dehydrator that operates off the solar panels and uses the heat that comes off the roof!

Check out the video below to see just how much innovative design can add to a tiny space.

