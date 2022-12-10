You won’t believe this ultimate stealth DIY popup camper

0 ( 0 )

By Cheri Sicard

One of my favorite vloggers, DualEx, is back with my favorite project of his so far, a DIY popup camper with an inventive design and so many innovative features that it’s better than most commercial equivalents on the market.

If you have seen DualEx’s other videos, you know that this veteran is also a talented builder and carpenter with a penchant for DIY RVs. Check out his channel for more.

I was particularly impressed with this design as I have been thinking of something like this to put on my truck for times when I don’t need to haul the trailer along. I only wish I had been able to take shop class back when I was in high school but, alas, I lack the tools and skills. But if I had them, I would be downloading DualEx’s free building plans and making a donation to him, because this DIY popup camper is awesome, starting with its incredible modular design.

DualEx designed the DIY truck camper in three parts: a base that includes storage drawers, the hard-sided body of the truck cap, and lastly the popup camper portion. The modular design gives the builder a number of advantages:

You could opt to build part 1 and add on later with parts 2 and 3, should you choose.

The separate modular pieces make the camper easy to install or remove from the truck at any time.

Even without the top extended, you have a usable stealth camper.

This brilliantly designed camper also offers a number of other great features:

A folding sofa that can be stored away

Large loft bed on an expanding platform that can be stowed away during the day, thereby providing more interior headspace

A double-drawered pull-out kitchen

Lots of storage

Skylight

Solar power

A projector to project TV or movies onto the inside walls of the popup for comfortable viewing from bed

Lightweight and easy for one person to install or uninstall as needed

These are just some of the things this amazing DIY popup camper contains. Be sure to watch the video and take the full tour!

