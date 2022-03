Virginia State Parks reopened as of today (March 4). Reservations are now being accepted at all 29 state parks that offer camping. There are 1,800 campsites available at state parks in Virginia, ranging from primitive sites to RV sites.

This year, all Virginia State Park campgrounds will offer site-specific reservations for campsites. Campers can book sites online or by calling 800-933-7275 and choosing option 5.

