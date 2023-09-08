Why you should consider a visit to a cemetery on your RV travels

When I first approached my husband with the idea of visiting cemeteries, he paused and then laughed. “For a minute there I thought you said, ‘cemeteries.’” He’s not the only one who thinks cemeteries are reserved for the dead and the bereaved. However, in recent years, novice historians and genealogists have found a treasure trove of information in cemeteries across the country. Others simply enjoy the beautiful gardens and trees of our oldest graveyard grounds. There are many fascinating cemeteries just waiting for you to visit, but first, it’s important to have some background information.

1800s

Knowing the history of our earliest cemeteries helped normalize them as places to visit while RVing around the country. In the 1800s, most cemeteries in America were located on private family property, church-owned property, or city-owned property. As municipalities grew, the city-owned gravesites had to be moved for the sake of expansion. Many cities purchased land well outside city boundaries to be used as dedicated final resting places.

Turns out, these early cemeteries also provided prime spots for picnickers and those looking for a peaceful, gathering spot. Why cemeteries? At the time, many municipalities lacked recreational areas, so folks sought alternatives, and cemeteries worked well.

Epidemics of yellow fever and cholera raged across the country and also contributed to the practice of families meeting in cemeteries—both for burials and as gathering spots for other, happier get-togethers.

Cemetery design

Cemeteries designed during the 1800s were fashioned like our gardens or parks today. Winding paths meandered through an arboretum-like setting where the public was welcome to relax and enjoy the beautiful landscape filled with flowers, bushes, and magnificent trees. It wasn’t unusual for folks to gather at their family’s cemetery lot for seasonal celebrations, birthdays, and more.

Decline

By the early 20th century, the popularity of cemetery picnics and gatherings began to decline. Some municipalities discouraged social gatherings because of the trash and other litter often left behind.

Medical advances had improved the nation’s health so that death was less common. This meant that families gathered at cemeteries less and less.

Many cities developed public parks designed specifically for leisure activities, which many people preferred over cemetery settings.

Cemetery etiquette

I distinctly remember visiting the cemetery with my parents on numerous Memorial Days. (We called it “Decoration Day.”) On this special day each year, we placed flowers on my grandparents’ graves. My dad showed me where to walk so as to stay off the graves. He modeled a quiet voice and respectful attitude, too. Today most cemeteries post a list of rules. Be sure to follow them and teach everyone accompanying you to abide by the rules, as well.

Here are some common rules of etiquette when you visit a cemetery:

Hours. Plan to visit during the posted hours of operation. Be sure to get permission if you must visit outside of the posted hours.

Plan to visit during the posted hours of operation. Be sure to get permission if you must visit outside of the posted hours. Headstones. Do not make rubbings, sit, or lean on memorial markers or headstones. Even a light touch on an older marker may cause it to crumble. Walk in between the headstones and keep off burial sites. Do not take anything away from the gravesites. Mourners may leave behind a sentimental item, flowers, or other item that has special significance. Take a photo, perhaps, but hands off!

Do not make rubbings, sit, or lean on memorial markers or headstones. Even a light touch on an older marker may cause it to crumble. Walk in between the headstones and keep off burial sites. Do not take anything away from the gravesites. Mourners may leave behind a sentimental item, flowers, or other item that has special significance. Take a photo, perhaps, but hands off! Path and roadways. Stay on the path as much as possible. Do not run or allow children to run among the gravesites. Be respectful at all times. Drive at or below posted speeds and watch for mourners who may inadvertently cross the road in front of you.

Stay on the path as much as possible. Do not run or allow children to run among the gravesites. Be respectful at all times. Drive at or below posted speeds and watch for mourners who may inadvertently cross the road in front of you. Funerals. Give mourners the right of way. Stay well away from funeral attendees, and use a quiet voice if you must speak. Ensure that your cell phone is silenced or turned off so as not to disturb mourners or interrupt the internment service.

Get assistance

Often, the cemetery director can help you, and most are eager to do so. If you are searching for a particular grave, for example, the director can refer to the cemetery’s plot book and save you lots of search time!

Some older cemeteries have maps that will direct visitors to the gravesites of famous (or infamous) people. Maps like these are also great time-savers.

Why visit cemeteries?

Here are some reasons I like visiting old cemeteries. First, the birth and death dates are insightful. You’ll discover that many, many of our ancestors died at a much younger age than folks today. Secondly, the epitaphs are interesting. I’ve found final thoughts recorded on tombstones that bring tears to my eyes and others that make me laugh out loud! Finally, I love the peace and lovely landscapes of America’s oldest cemeteries.

I encourage you to consider visiting cemeteries as you RV, too!

Do you visit cemeteries on your RV travels? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

