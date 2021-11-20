Friday, November 19, 2021

Very wacky RVs seen in Walmart parking lots

By Sandi Sturm
I dare you to travel at least 500 miles without a stop at a Walmart. If for nothing else, it can be great entertainment, both inside and out. Here are a few selections of wacky RVs you might see in the parking lot.

traveling cowby

Thanks to one of our readers, Karen Mason, for this pic. Maybe the owner has a short-term memory or is just educating the public. She said it was also pulling a four-horse trailer and fencing. I wonder if that trailer said, “Horses.” Have horses, will travel!

motorcycle RV trailer

I bet this one gets great gas mileage. Or not. By the size of that engine, I would think they could upgrade to a larger unit…

Pirates land at Walmart

Ahoy! Hold on to your women and loot. It looks like the pirates have landed in the Walmart parking lot.

limo shaped like RV

I wonder if the sunroof on the limo accesses the cabover on the camper. If not, they are missing a trick!

camo RV

This brings to mind a couple of things. First, are they trying to get around the parking restrictions now in place for parking RVs in Walmart parking lots? Or are they trying to hide a little rust? Either way, I don’t think they could park at an RV resort…

