Cannibalistic insects swarming town along I-80 eating everything in their path, including their own kind

You have never seen anything like this. Swarms of red-colored Mormon crickets crawling en masse, eating everything they come upon, including the ranchers’ crops. Right now, they’re swarming the Elko, Nevada, area, where residents are battling to get rid of them with brooms, leaf blowers, vacuums, snow plows — all to no avail, at least for now.

If you plan to be driving through the area soon (along I-80), be careful. As motorists drive over the insects and crush them, they leave a slimy, oily mess that can send vehicles slipping and sliding like they would hitting an oil slick. “It’s almost like a biblical plague,” resident Dana Dolan told The Associated Press last week.

The AP reports that the Mormon crickets leave behind a horrible stench, akin to burning flesh, that forces residents to plug their noses while driving. They stick to tires and the bottoms of shoes, and their carcasses are just about everywhere. When the crickets move, it sounds like rain, Dolan said.

Watch the short video below, and be glad you’re not in Elko right now (and if you are, we feel your pain).

