Saturday, July 29, 2023

Video

Watch a tow truck winch up an RV blown over by wind

rv blown over by wind

By Cheri Sicard
Can the wind be strong enough to blow over an RV? Yes, indeed it can. The video below by the team at Wandering Weekends catches a tow truck in the act of winching up an RV blown over by the wind.

The incident happened at Lake Lanier in Georgia. A sudden storm came up and it pushed the Imagine travel trailer, with slide, right over on its side.

Thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident. The trailer, of course, sustained some damage but does not appear to be totaled.

Who are you gonna call when one of these freak accidents happen? A good tow truck driver, that’s who!

In the video, the truck is able to pull the RV blown over by the wind back onto its wheels in an upright position. That was a mighty big drop at the end and I would not want to see inside. Who knows how much internal damage this little incident caused.

Nonetheless, what happens in the short but fascinating video has to be considered a win and is definitely the first step towards fixing anything.

Have you ever experienced winds like this in your RV? Drop a note about your experience in the comments below.

