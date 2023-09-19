Brake failures and the importance of a wheel bearing pack service

Here I’ll explain the importance of a wheel bearing pack service and will show you what we found on a unit recently on our lot. When was the last time you inspected your brakes and bearings?

During a recent wheel bearing pack service we found the following items on an RV unit:

The brake shoes were worn down on three out of four brakes. This also caused damage to the drums.

The roadside rear brake magnet wiring was cut in half and the backing plate/shoe and the drum were rusted.

All bearings were burnt and loose in bearing cages due to lack of lubrication.

Causes of brake failure

Making sure that the brakes and suspension are in good working condition is key for any RV. With that being said, a lot of braking and suspension systems go unchecked and can cause accidents and trailer fires. We want to make sure this is prevented so trips can be enjoyed with family and friends. Trailer brakes should be inspected yearly or more often, depending on performance.

There are many causes for brakes to not work properly:

Poor connections

Open circuit

Insufficient wire size

Broken wires hanging below the axle

Improperly set up controller

Internally shorted magnets

Defective controller

Brake wire shorted to ground somewhere in the system

Corrosion between the ground wire and the brake wire in the electrical connector plug

Wheel bearing pack service

A wheel bearing pack service is recommended every 12 months or every 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Whether you are a DIY guy or gal or you utilize an RV repair shop, be sure to get this service done if your RV is due (based on mileage and/or time) or question the functionality of your brakes.

A thorough service will include:

Inspection of brakes and bearings for wear or damage

Cleaning and repacking of wheel bearings and replacing the seals

Cleaning and adjusting the brake shoes as well as testing the operation

Adjusting tire pressure and torquing wheels to specifications

Inspecting shackle links, springs, hangers, all welds and wiring at axles

If you would like to see a wheel bearing service completed from start to finish, watch the video below.

If you want to learn more about wheel bearings, check out this additional video:

