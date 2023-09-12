Why are diesel prices rising – and what does the future hold?

If you’re filling a diesel pusher or “oil burner” pickup, you’ve seen the prices rise. It’s not your imagination. Just in the last week, across the U.S. prices for diesel have gone up nearly another nickel—4.8 cents, to be precise. The average price around the country is now $4.54. Why are diesel prices rising, and where will it end?

Eight weeks of diesel increases

The unhappy news we report comes from the federal Energy Information Administration, released last Monday, September 11. This is the eighth straight week diesel has jumped, now up 73.8 cents. The last time we saw this oily fuel drop was back on July 10. And this week, the increase was pretty much nationwide. Unless you happen to live in one of the Atlantic states, you’ve paid more. But in the lower Atlantic region, prices actually dropped two-tenths of a cent. A look at the EIA-provided chart shows where the most pain at the pump can be found. The only “good news” is that a gallon of diesel sets you back about 50 cents less than at this time last year.

Field day for refiners

But the burning question remains: Why are diesel prices rising? Diesel prices have skyrocketed when compared to the price of crude oil, so we can’t blame the oil-producing nations for much of this. However, oil refiners are having a field day. The industry expression “crack spread” compares how much a refinery pays for crude oil to how much it sells its final product. The crack spread for making diesel from U.S. crude, based on projections for this month, is $50 a barrel. Back at the end of April, that spread was just $25, a doubling of their money.

Futures traders anticipate shortages

Not only are U.S. oil refiners making hay, fuel futures traders are pushing up the price, as many of them think that diesel shortages could be a reality, provided the U.S. economy dodges a recession later this year. Why shortages? Even though manufacturing and product delivery (both requiring diesel) have fallen off since the middle of last year, the actual amount of diesel fuel has not grown. The country’s inventory of petroleum distillates are at their lowest level since 2000. But the U.S. isn’t alone in this “not enough food in the pantry” situation. The phenomenon seems to be worldwide. In Europe, the stock of distillates is down 8% over a 10-year average.

Oil refinery practices are adding to the shortfall, and to the “why are diesel prices rising” question. Refineries in the states are pushing out almost as much product as they can; they’re also pressured to produce more gasoline. Why? Gas inventories are also down. While industry watchers say refiners could pump through another 200- to 300-thousand barrels a day, what comes out the other end won’t help much. It would translate to somewhere between 60- to 120-thousand more barrels of diesel per day—a proverbial “drop in the bucket” of demand.

What’s it all mean for diesel-consuming RVers? If you’re planning a trip, tack on more money for fuel costs. This might be a good time to take that fall trip you’ve anticipated, or go south for the winter a bit earlier than you may have planned.

##RVT1122b