Wildfire closes major Calif., highway. Campers ordered to leave

(TUESDAY, OCT. 12, 10 AM., PDT): The new quick moving Alisal Fire in Southern California has forced the closure of U.S. 101 north of Santa Barbara on Highway 1 between Winchester Canyon Road/Cathedral Oaks in both directions. Some campgrounds are involved.

The fire started on Monday at 2:30 p.m. near the Alisal Reservoir. Strong northwest winds pushed the fire south over the summit towards the Tajiguas Landfill and crossed Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach. Winds are 30-35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The fire is approximately 6,000 acres with 0 percent containment. It’s burning in dense chaparral and is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly.

An evacuation order is in place at El Capitan State Park and the El Capitan Campground: Those in the area are being asked to leave immediately. An evacuation warning is in place for the area north of El Capitan Campground and east to Dos Pueblos Canyon: Those in the area should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Fire updates are available from Santa Barbara County.