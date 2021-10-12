Tuesday, October 12, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Wildfire closes major Calif., highway. Campers ordered to leave

By RV Travel
0

(TUESDAY, OCT. 12, 10 AM., PDT): The new quick moving Alisal Fire in Southern California has forced the closure of U.S. 101 north of Santa Barbara on Highway 1 between Winchester Canyon Road/Cathedral Oaks in both directions. Some campgrounds are involved.

The fire started on Monday at 2:30 p.m. near the Alisal Reservoir. Strong northwest winds pushed the fire south over the summit towards the Tajiguas Landfill and crossed Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach. Winds are 30-35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The fire is approximately 6,000 acres with 0 percent containment. It’s burning in dense chaparral and is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly.

An evacuation order is in place at El Capitan State Park and the El Capitan Campground: Those in the area are being asked to leave immediately. An evacuation warning is in place for the area north of El Capitan Campground and east to Dos Pueblos Canyon: Those in the area should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Fire updates are available from Santa Barbara County.

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 117

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,628FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.