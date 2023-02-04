Caught in the scary Texas ice storms; winter RVing at its worst!

We are inadvertently winter camping through the Texas ice storms… and without warning. What’s even worse is that I did not follow my own advice in the article on freeze warnings and the water pipes in our motorhome froze and burst.

We went from almost 60 degrees to 19 degrees unexpectedly when traveling from Red Bay, Alabama, toward Arizona. What the heck?! It was 70 degrees in El Paso the last time I looked!

Ice storms in Texas

Texas winter storms are unlike anything we have seen in our home state of Minnesota. What is with all this ice? Where is the deluge of snow and the snowplows and sand the next day? Everything is bigger in Texas. That goes for the ice too. Accumulation was the common word on all the weather reports. Accumulation of 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch reads like a snow depth report. My husband pulled our motorhome off the road yesterday in Abilene amid freezing rain and after seeing several semi trucks rolled on their sides.

Effects of a winter ice storm on a motorhome

Besides the ice accumulation on the windshield, the first sign that we were neither in Arizona nor Minnesota anymore was the fact that the slides wouldn’t go out. The slide awnings were stuck together with the freezing rain. We could put them partway out but the awnings were stronger than the hydraulic slides, so we left them as far as they would go without tearing. All of a sudden there was a loud boom and one of the awnings let loose and the long, heavy kitchen slide dropped into position. The living room slide went out the following day when enough heat loss from the inside melted the ice on the awning.

Despite my foreboding, I tried the satellite dish. It promptly froze halfway up and flashed “SK stalled motor.” A quick call to Winegard confirmed that it wasn’t going anywhere. The motor was toast and they don’t make them anymore. I was invited to buy a whole new satellite system. The helpful customer service agent also sent an email with how to manually let it down from the skating rink on the roof. Never giving up, I plugged the receiver in and out, pressed every button there was and it finally went down. Upside down, but closed enough to get under a bridge.

We did not hook up the water or sewer. There was a big warning on a sign as we drove in that read “Drop water hoses or else.” We put a honey barrel warming pad in the wet bay and were glad we had over 60% fresh water filled. All is good.

Surprisingly, the 50-amp service worked, despite weather warnings of power outages. So our two electric heaters along with the fireplace and the furnace brought the temp up to a not-very-hot 66 degrees. The only issue with running the furnaces is that the propane was under 50 percent full and we hadn’t wanted to take the time to fill it at the last RV park.

I should have listened to my own advice

Soooo, this is where I should have listened to my own advice. I tried to conserve the propane and only ran the furnace late evening and morning, when I should have run it all night. In the morning? No water. Cranked up the furnace and all seemed well again until, well, it wasn’t.

I turned the water pump on and off yet… still no water. I checked out the water bay and the honey barrel pad was warm, the water pump was pumping away and the wet bay was filled with water with a layer of frozen ice underneath. But I have not figured out which pipe has burst and where it is coming from—I just know where it is not going.

We have hauled a 5-gallon water jug in one motorhome after another for more than 32 years. Although it was deep in the belly of the beast, I donned boots, two coats, gloves and a hat and dragged everything out to retrieve it. My husband uses the excuse that he is too big to crawl under the slide and into the bay. After crawling in, I agreed.

The water jug actually brought a smile to my face. We had rented a motorhome for our honeymoon. It came with no instructions, we didn’t know to turn on a switch to start the water pump, so we had no water and bought a five-gallon jug.

At least propane delivery was on the way to fill the tank… until it wasn’t. All the trucks have been pulled from all the delivery services after propane truck after truck went off the road. I understood.

I crept 2.6 miles in our toad to a grocery store so slowly that I never had to actually brake until the store parking lot. It was brutal. Shuffled across the parking lot. At my age, if I fall, I break.

At least the Texas ice storms have made national news—every TV channel is showing the winter storm warning and the cars sliding in slow motion across the highways into other cars. Sadly, there have been several deaths due to the storms. My sister is sending me texts about the danger of the storm.

Lessons learned:

So, I’m not too old to learn (and not so experienced as to not make some huge mistakes in the process):

Be aware of all weather predictions, not just wind.

Fill your propane when dropping below 50 percent in winter.

Keep water in fresh water tank, and have room in gray and black tanks.

Carry at least a gallon of RV antifreeze to pour into the holding tanks.

Keep wet bays warm and run the furnace overnight if needed.

Be prepared to winterize RV in an emergency.

And about my secret desire to try winter camping? I am so over it!

