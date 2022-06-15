Yellowstone floods close the park and change vacation plans for thousands

This was supposed to be a big year for Yellowstone National Park. Thousands of eager travelers were already poised at the gates when America’s First National Park opened for business on April 15.

Everything was going according to plan through May and early June, as jubilant tourists from throughout the world flooded through park gates. Then came floods of a different kind.

This week, the crown jewel of America’s National Park System is out of business. Heavy rains coupled with high temps that rapidly melted mountain snowpacks caused the park’s streams and rivers to overflow, devastating many roads and turning bridges into floating debris.

Thousands of park visitors were hustled out the now-closed gates of the park. Many more were airlifted by rescue helicopters from the most precarious locations.

Immediate future for Yellowstone National Park unclear

At this point, it is unclear what the immediate future holds for the park. Roads in the park were never in the greatest of shape, even before this disaster. Construction seasons in Yellowstone are extremely short, and just repairing the innumerable annual potholes was a major endeavor. It’s hard to imagine how crews will handle the replacement or rerouting of entire roadways that have been swept away.

I spent the better part of 40 years living in Billings, Montana, known as the gateway to Yellowstone. I was just back for a visit three weeks ago, and area residents were gearing up for another record-breaking summer tourism season for the Greater Yellowstone Region.

Of course, that’s all impossible now. At this writing, all park entrances remain closed. Iconic features such as Old Faithful are left to spout their wonders without an audience. Other rivers in the area, including the Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone as well as the Stillwater River, are also well over their banks.

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Wednesday that it is “probable” that large sections of roads in northern parts of Yellowstone will not reopen this season and might remain closed for a “substantial length of time.”

Here’s what else park officials said Wednesday, June 15:

Aerial assessments show major damage to numerous sections of road between the North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana), Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley and Cooke City, Montana, near the Northeast Entrance.

Many sections of road in these areas are completely gone and will require substantial time and effort to reconstruct.

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park remain temporarily CLOSED while the park waits for flood waters to recede and can conduct evaluations on roads, bridges, and wastewater treatment facilities to ensure visitor and employee safety.

There will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into the park, including visitors with lodging and camping reservations, until conditions improve and park infrastructure is evaluated.

Due to the northern loop being unavailable for visitors, the park is analyzing how many visitors can safely visit the southern loop once it’s safe to reopen. This will likely mean implementation of some type of temporary reservation system to prevent gridlock and reduce impacts on park infrastructure.

At this time, there are no known injuries or deaths to have occurred in the park as a result of the unprecedented flooding.

Yellowstone’s backcountry is temporarily closed while crews assist campers (five known groups in the northern range) and assess damage to backcountry campsites, trails, and bridges.

Known damage (at this time) to some park roads includes:

North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) to Mammoth Hot Springs: Road washed out in multiple places, significant rockslide at Gardner Canyon

Tower Junction to Northeast Entrance: Segment of road washed out near Soda Butte Picnic Area, mudslides, downed trees

Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass): Mudslide on road

Canyon Junction to Fishing Bridge: Segment of road just south of Canyon Junction potentially compromised and closed for evaluation

The power is still out in numerous locations in the park

Water and wastewater systems at Canyon Village and Mammoth Hot Springs have been affected by flooding and are being monitored

Sholly said the southern loop through the park could reopen within a week, but that depends on road repairs in that section, as well as the condition of sewer and water systems.

Shattered vacation plans

Undoubtedly, there are families throughout America and around the world that are lamenting the loss of their “once in a lifetime” Yellowstone vacation. Some might be able to salvage some vestige of the American West by visiting the numerous state parks surrounding Yellowstone that are still open for business. But even that could be a challenge for most RVers who could find it far too late in the reservations game to find a spot.

Also, let’s keep in mind the campgrounds and other local businesses surrounding the park that have suddenly lost their summer season. Some business owners may not be able to weather this storm even if the National Park Service, through some herculean effort, is able to partially open the southernmost loops of the park roads.

Right now, the town of Gardiner just outside the park’s north gate is essentially an island. Only a temporary road open to residents leads in and out of town. Large sections of the former main road (Highway 89) through the narrow Yankee Jim Canyon don’t even exist anymore.

If Yellowstone NP opens this summer, it will be at a reduced volume of traffic

If the park is able to open this summer at least partially (which is far from a given, at this point), it certainly won’t be able to accommodate the same high levels of tourist traffic it has in the past.

I originally arrived in Montana just before the devastating Yellowstone Fires of 1988. I saw firsthand that mankind was no match for nature’s fury in this wild region. Now the park is again faced with what seems right now to be an insurmountable challenge. It’s going to take time and billions of dollars to make things right again.

Maybe Mother Nature is trying to tell us something. Maybe this 150th anniversary of the park is the year we give Yellowstone its own birthday present by giving it the time it needs to recover yet again from a natural disaster.

No doubt the bears, bison, and elk will appreciate a break, too.

To find out the latest on the flooding situation in Yellowstone, go to:

https://www.nps.gov/yell/index.htm

Get alerts on your mobile phone: text “82190” to 888-777

Call 307-344-2117 for a recorded message

