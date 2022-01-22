The #1 MOST important thing to do BEFORE starting an RV remodel

Surprisingly, I have never seen this important bit of RV remodel advice mentioned in any of the hundreds of articles I’ve read and videos I’ve watched on the topic. But after owning RVs for most of my life, and especially after remodeling two of them, I KNOW for a fact that it is essential. I also know from experience it can save you a lot of time and money. Not to mention aggravation.

Now obviously this advice does not apply to those doing a complete restoration and who are taking their RV down to the studs, so to speak.

But for those looking to make aesthetic changes, or to switch up systems like plumbing or electrical in your recently acquired RV, follow this RV remodel advice now, and I predict you’ll be thanking me later.

So what exactly is this essential bit of sage RV remodel wisdom?

It’s this:

Stop! Slow down! Use your RV BEFORE you remodel

I’m not telling you to never do an RV remodel or to put it off forever. But I am saying you should not do a remodel until you have taken several trips in the RV in different conditions.

Look, I get it. You are excited. You just got your new, or new to you, RV and you are chomping at the bit to make it your own.

OK. If you must, add some throw pillows and use some Command™ Strips to hang a picture or two. But stop there for the moment!

Do not embark on painting, removing or adding cabinets and/or furniture, changing appliances, upgrading (or downgrading) major systems like plumbing and electrical, or solar. Don’t be like the man in the photo below… yet!

Don’t start any other kinds of medium to large RV projects just yet either.

The importance of getting to know your RV before the RV remodel

It’s said that you never really know a person until you travel together. The same can be said for you and your new, or new to you, RV.

You will not truly know what you do and don’t need until you actually spend time together. And not just in your driveway. I’m talkng about on the road. Or in a campground. Or going to the kind of places you want to go and doing the kinds of things you like to do.

Once you get on the road, you and your RV are going to discover a lot about each other.

You WILL end up using your RV and the features in it in ways you never predicted.

You’ll also discover that some features you thought essential really don’t function the way you imagined using them.

You might realize you have more, or possibly less, space than you thought you would.

Maybe you would prefer a day bed instead of the dinette like you had in your RV remodel plans. But, then again, you might discover you actually need and miss that table.

Instead of ripping out the dinette and hoping for the best, why not practice first? Leave the dinette in bed mode during a trip or two and see if you like it. If you don’t like it, you’ll have saved yourself both money and headaches.

In the worst-case scenario, you might even discover that the RV you bought is not the right one for your needs at all. Maybe it’s too small. Or too large. Maybe you need more closets. Perhaps there is no counter space. Or office space.

It’s much easier to justify cutting your losses and getting an RV that’s better suited to you and your family’s needs if you have not already invested a bunch of extra time and money into remodeling the one you bought.

RV remodels can be fun and exciting. They can leave you with a feeling of pride and accomplishment. But for the best results, slow down and plan what your perfect RV remodel entails.

And you won’t know that until you’ve lived in your RV a bit first.

##RVT1036