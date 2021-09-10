2018 to 2021 Toyota Tundra trucks recalled for headlight fire risk

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Tundra trucks. The headlight electrical circuits may power the high and low beams simultaneously, which could overheat the electrical connector. The potential number of vehicles affected is 158,489.

An overheated electrical connector can increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will modify the engine wire harness assembly and replace any damaged bulb, bulb connector, and/or headlight assembly as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 4, 2021. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 21TB06 and 21TA06.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1017b