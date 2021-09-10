RVtravel.com podcast #24, September 10, 2021

Episode #24

RVtravel.com podcast: Tony’s top picks … the coolest RVs on the market right now, Forest River recall

Our own Tony Barthel shares his top picks for creative, innovative, just-plain-cool new rigs. We take an insider’s look at the newest offerings from RV builders, from all-electric to somewhat-traditional. Tony also shares advice for you next time you’re shopping for a new RV.

There’s also news and travel trends, a Forest River recall, and your feelings about holding tank gauge reliability.

See full description of the podcast below.

OUR SPONSORS

The RV Travel podcast is brought to you by campgroundviews.com, Clear20 water filters, and Teardrop Shop, which offers many great accessories for smaller trailers.

Here’s the lineup:

[3:35] The RVtravel.com survey question. Results later in the podcast. News: visitor numbers at our first national park, who are those new RV travelers?

[7:10] Tony Barthel of RVtravel.com begins our look at the coolest, newest, most innovative RVs on the market today, from all-electric to more traditional, campers to pull-behinds.

[15:55] Tony’s latest project: restoration of a 1970 Aristocrat vintage trailer.

[35:50] The shopping list continues … more innovative and creative RVs, Tony’s opinions, and their most interesting features. Two pickup campers top the list, but there’s a fifth-wheel and more on the market.

[43:25] Tony’s hard-won advice as a former RV sales pro, on how to shop for your next RV.

[47:00] Recall: Forest River products.

[48:30] The survey results, and your comments on holding tank gauge reliability.

This podcast is also available on these popular platforms:

Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Podbean • Amazon/Audible • Google Podcasts • Player FM • Listen Notes • iHeartRadio

→ LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

If you have ideas for Scott, from must-see destinations to quirky roadside attractions, tips and advice, call 541-382-1726 or drop a line using the form below.

Leave a message for Scott here or comment below