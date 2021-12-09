Thursday, December 9, 2021

Some 2021, 2022 Ram trucks recalled by Chrysler

By RV Travel
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Ram 2500, Ram 3500, and 2021 Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks. The side air bag inflatable curtain (SABIC) assemblies may have been manufactured with the incorrect amount of compressed gas, which can result in an improper air bag deployment.

An air bag that deploys improperly can increase the risk of injury in a crash.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the SABIC assemblies, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 13, 2022. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y99.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1030b

