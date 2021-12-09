RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 9, 2021

Issue 1749

“The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” —Michael Altshuler

Tip of the Day

They’re not just for shoes: Use shoe organizers throughout your RV!

Living in an RV can be a challenge. Whether for a weekend or months at a time, finding adequate storage is a constant struggle. There are never enough drawers in the bedroom, for one thing. If you plan to make any meals inside the camper, you’ll soon discover that kitchen storage is at a premium, too. Toy storage is an issue if you camp with children or grandchildren, and if you have a hobby … well, you get the picture.

Don’t despair! The solution is easy and inexpensive, too. Shoe organizers! That’s right, those hanging bags that feature a number of individual pockets, each sized to hold shoes. Shoe organizers will solve a lot of storage issues and you’ll be happy with the convenience.

Continue reading for some great organizational tips.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Cougar 25RDS. He says this is “a new version of a favorite floor plan,” so see what he means in today’s review.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I use tow vehicle battery and jumper cables to supplement my trailer’s house battery?

Dear Dave,

… Can I use jumper cables and the battery in my tow car to help keep the travel trailer battery charged? I know when I have jumped cars with dead batteries, there usually is a healthy spark when connecting the jumper cables. I am worried that this might cause a problem with the electrical system of the RV. Is this okay to do? I have a battery kill switch. Should I turn the power to the RV off before connecting the jumper cables from my car to it? Thanks so much. —Michael

Read Dave's response.

RVelectricity ™

Live Ask the Expert webcast with electricity experts Mike Sokol and Mike Zimmerman tonight at 7 p.m. EST. Read more about it and sign up for a reminder at the bottom of Monday’s J.A.M. Session, here.

A good place to carry books in your RV

By Jim Twamley

How about setting a goal for yourself to read two books a month or more? RV parks usually have a free book exchange where you can trade in books you've finished for some you haven't read. If you are like me, you probably have several books you like to keep around for reference. Both weekend and full-time RVers enjoy taking books along on their travels, but where do you store them? Read more.

Words of wisdom from this book:

Appreciate the many things that make your life so valuable.

Quick Tip

Make your own RV step covers

Ben W. sent in a tip on keeping RV step covers renewed – he makes his own covers. Here’s how: “This can be done really inexpensively by purchasing a remnant of ‘astro-turf’ and a small container of tent grommets at a big box store or Harbor Freight. The grommets come with all the tools you need except a hammer. I just punched three holes on each side of the measured piece of astro turf and then installed the grommets and used nylon zip ties to attach them to the steps. This is cheap, and when they get dirty you can just spray them off with water. When worn out you can adjust them or just replace them as needed. I’ve had a set on my 5th wheel now for two years and they still look great. Astro turf comes in a variety of colors so that you can match the decor of your RV.” Thanks, Ben!

Website of the day

The Gene Autry Show on Shout! Factory TV

If you’re a fan of Gene Autry, you may be familiar with The Gene Autry Show, which aired in 1950. Go back in time and watch the first 10 episodes of the show here. You’ll love it!

And the Survey Says…

Recipe of the Day

Christmas Crunch

by Christine Bronston from Ponca City, OK

We love the sweet and salty combination in each handful of this Christmas Crunch. The salt of the pretzels and the salt lightly sprinkled on top balance the sweetness of the white almond bark. Buttery toffee bits on top add another layer of deliciousness to this easy Christmas treat. This would be a great homemade holiday gift for your mail carrier, school crossing guard, teacher, or just to munch on while preparing the holiday meal.

We're drooooooling. Get the recipe.

Trivia

Netflix wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for the movie “Apollo 13.” After receiving a ridiculous $40 late fee from his local movie rental company after renting “Apollo 13,” Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings thought there must be a better way of doing things. Hastings explained he wanted to create a movie rental business by mail, but didn’t know about the invention of DVDs at that point. The rest is, of course, history.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jack is a rescue dog that came to us when he was 2 years old. He is an Australian Shepherd mix, likely with Corgi. He is very devoted to his forever family and loves to travel with us in our fifth wheel. Jack is a spry 9 years old!” —Michael Hampton

Leave here with a laugh

At our most recent RVtravel.com staff meeting via Zoom, an always very funny Russ De Maris was telling us he made a BIG mistake. He told his suitcase they wouldn’t be going anywhere soon because of COVID. Now he’s dealing with emotional baggage.

