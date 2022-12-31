My 2022 was a mixed bag

2021 and 2022 have been difficult years for me. Having sold my small business in Asheville, North Carolina, I decided to retire and move to the California desert to be near my sister. Although I do not like the desert, I committed to making it work because as she and I age, we will need each other. The key to success in this move, and my mental health, was having a way to escape the blistering summers in the Coachella Valley (and many of you will add in, escaping California). Thus, my plan to buy an RV was born. This all happened in late 2021 but really this was all melded together, with 2022 to be the most difficult year of my life.

As you all know, the purchase of my Newmar Canyon Star and my move in it to California was a wild, stressful endeavor. (You can read about it in my saga of the newbie posts.) I am the proud caretaker of twelve cats (as a retired veterinarian) and needed an RV that would work for all of us. Even though it was stressful when all was said and done, I am so grateful to have my RV: it got me and my many felines to California safely, provided a home for three months while we looked for a house and provided a way to escape the heat in the future.

The best part of 2022

But the best part 0f 2022 was having met some wonderful people in the camping world—RVtravel.com colleagues, fellow campers commiserating with me here on RVtravel.com, and RV campers on the road. Even though I went through hell, I came through it and treasure the people I have met on the journey. So when I think back on my year, I shake my head and smile because I know it made me a stronger person. When I look forward to 2023, I know it will bring more good things as I take my RV on the road to see new places and meet more great fellow campers. Bring it on 2023!

