2022 Toyota Capstone debuts soon as new luxury hybrid pickup

Toyota will soon debut in the luxury segment with the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, a full-sized hybrid pickup truck.

Besides a lot of chrome—side mirrors to door handles—the upscale Tundra features 22-inch wheels. It’s the biggest set ever installed by Toyota on its full-size pickup truck.

Deployable running boards, perforated leather upholstery for the black-and-white seats and real wood inserts on the dashboard are standard. The illuminated Capstone logo is featured on the dash.

The panoramic moonroof is included as standard equipment, and so is the power bed step. The new Toyota will include acoustic glass for the front doors to make the cabin quieter. A self-leveling air suspension for a smoother ride is optional.

Equipped with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, as denoted by the chrome badge, the Tundra Capstone features 437 horsepower, 583 pound-feet of torque, electrified with twin-turbo V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The new Tundra has a towing capacity of 10,340 pounds and is standard with a 5.5-foot bed. Exterior paint color choices reflect the vehicle’s modern edge: Wind Chill Pearl, Supersonic Red, Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Blueprint and Magnetic Gray Metallic.

Prices have not been disclosed, but the starting MSRP for the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is expected to be more than $70,000. It’s scheduled for release in the spring of 2022.

