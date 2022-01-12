Goodbye to RV friends Ford F-150 (diesel), Toyota Land Cruiser

They’re just cars and trucks, simply transportation for some, nearly family members for others. And every year, plenty of vehicles are bid farewell. Via poor sales, it’s out with the old, in with the new.

And usually, there are a few extenuating circumstances. One example: The Ford Bronco returned in 2021 after a 25-year absence.

For RVers, some of the departing vehicles have been reliable companions, some short-term, others icons. For 2021, goodbyes include the Ford F-150 (diesel) and Toyota Land Cruiser.

Ford didn’t have much success with the diesel version of the popular pickup truck.

According to Car and Driver, the manufacturer notes the diesel option fell out of favor with customers who prefer the EcoBoost V-6 gas option.

The departure of the Land Cruiser was a surprise to some industry analysts. It’s often considered one of the most reliable used SUVs in the marketplace. In the supply chain crisis, some used Land Cruisers have sold for more than their original new price.

Exotic cars are the most difficult vehicles to follow. Some are made in limited editions, others like Rolls-Royce are sold out before models are available to the public.

Here’s the list of cars and trucks which will be discontinued after 2021 models:

BMW M2 Coupe, BMW 2-Series Convertible, BMW i3, Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, Ford F-150 Raptor, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Honda Clarity, Hyundai Ioniq Electric;

Hyundai Veloster, Kia Sedona, Lotus Evora GT, Mazda CX-3, Mazda 6, McLaren Elva, Mercedes-AMG A35, Mercedes-AMG CLS53, Mercedes-AMG GT coupe sports car

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG Coupe, Nissan NV, Polestar 1, Rolls-Royce Dawn, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Subaru WRX STI, Toyota Land Cruiser, Volvo V60 and V90, Volkswagen Golf and e-Golf.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1035b