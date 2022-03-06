2023 Ford Everest ready for new, tougher treks, except in the U.S.

The third-generation Ford Everest, with three engine lineups depending upon geographic markets, will debut later this year as a three-row SUV with upgrades for on-road and off-road driving.

There’s one caveat: It will be available globally but not in the United States.

Based on the 2022 Ranger, the Everest will have wider tracks (+50 mm / 1.97 inches) for better on-road stability. The dampers have been tweaked to provide better off-road driving.

The Everest and Ranger will have nearly identical front fascia. The switch from a pickup body to an SUV has brought longer rear doors. It will provide improved rear-seat access. The Everest tailgate will resemble its relative’s offering and will include Everest lettering.

Ford bills the Everest’s interior as a three-row “sanctuary.” New technology includes SYNC 4 infotainment. The portrait-oriented touchscreen measures 10.1 inches on the lesser trim levels and 12-inches diagonal for more expensive models. The digital instrument cluster has 8- and 12.3-inch screen sizes.

Water-water wading capabilities are improved to 2.6 feet. The roof can hold static loads of 772 pounds or dynamic loads as heavy as 220 pounds. The engine bay has room for a second battery. The towing capacity has improved to 7,700 pounds.

The 2023 Ford Everest will have improved technology: a 360-degree camera, matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Automatic evasive steer assist and park assist are now also included.

The rear-wheel-drive Everest will be offered in Sport, Titanium, and Platinum trims and additional configurations depending on the region.

