Luxury RV park in Saudi Arabia is beyond amazing

It’s easy to forget that RVing is popular throughout the world, not just North America. There’s Australia, the U.K., New Zealand, South Africa and all of Europe. And, don’t forget Iceland, where it seems an RV is parked in every home driveway. But Saudi Arabia? Yup!

They RV there, too. And, at least in one case, in luxury equal to any place we’re accustomed to here in the USA and Canada. It’s called Caravan by Habitas AlUla. The park is surrounded by sandstone cliffs and palm groves and consists of 22 Airstream trailers available for rent. So no need to fly your RV to the Mideast to enjoy this beautiful land.

Each trailer comes with a view and private outdoor deck. Guests can get around the site on off-road electric bikes. There’s other lodging available, too.

After the sun sets, guests can gather up to watch movies projected onto the side of a sandstone cliff. The popcorn is free.

Overnight stays at Caravan AlUla start from about $400 U.S. per night. If that fits your budget, give the place a try and tell us about it.

