First look: 2024 Wingamm mini-motorhomes now in America

Wingamm motorhomes have been making a lot of waves in the RV industry for their style and quality along with how many great features they manage to seamlessly integrate into an extremely small package. And now these popular Italian motorhomes are coming to the United States!

In the video below, shot at the Caravan Salon trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany, British YouTuber Alan Heath gives us a first look at two innovative Wingamm Italian mini-motorhomes that will soon be available in the U.S. How’s that for international?

In the video, Alan quickly shows the entire range of Wingamm Oasi motorhomes, starting from the smallest to the largest (which is still pretty small). It’s a good idea of what’s available and soon to come.

Fair warning: While these motorhomes are well-built both functionally and aesthetically, they don’t come cheap. The small motorhome Alan first shows in the video comes with a price tag of around $200K. (Every time I think I am paying too much for RV repairs, I only need to price new ones…)

I love the monocoque shell that helps avoid the problems of leaks and water damage.

For as tiny as even the smallest motorhome is, it appears larger inside with a functional living area, kitchen area, and bathroom.

I also like that the bed drops down from the ceiling and then tucks back up out of the way when not in use, saving the need to make the bed every day.

Even in the smallest model, you’ll still have a respectable-sized hanging closet, a feature often missing entirely from RVs this compact.

Another feature I love (Cirrus does this with their truck campers) is a built-in trash bin in the door. This needs to become standard everywhere, especially in smaller RVs.

Of course, the larger models, while still considered mini motorhomes, have more space and more amenities. And, of course, they cost more.

Watch the video as Alan walks through all of the Wingamm motorhomes at this enormous European trade show.

Learn more about Wingamm motorhomes in the United States here.

