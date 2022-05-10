22,000 RVers unaware of LP gas danger in their RVs

By Ron Burge

Eight RV manufacturers, 37 models and 22,021 RVs from model years 2021 and 2022 have dangerous RV cracked and porous LP gas fittings that can lead to a fire, and they don’t know it. Worse yet, almost all of the RV factories say they will not send notices to tell dealers or the public about it until July 1st.

The recalls were quietly announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but virtually all factory warning letters to the RV dealers and owners of these RVs will not go out until July 2022, according to filings with federal safety regulators. Meanwhile, they say 100% of certain models of Cruiser RV, DRV, Heartland, Highland Ridge, Jayco, KZRV, Thor, and Starcraft have cracked gas fittings on recall.

Federal Recall personnel at NHTSA, the federal agency in charge of vehicle safety recalls, announced the fittings were made by Texas-based Flex Tech, which has a plant in Goshen, Indiana, with contaminated brass that can result in LP gas leaks, which can lead to a fire.

While the brass fittings may appear perfectly normal, the contamination created “porosity” in the metal is such that when you torque down the fitting, it can crack and LP gas may escape.

When one company makes the same exact part for many RV manufacturers and they make it wrong, the defect can affect thousands of RV owners. The higher risk here is that recall notices are not even scheduled to go out until July 1, putting thousands of RVers at risk in the meantime.

If your RV is involved (see the full list below), call your RV dealer for more information.

Here’s the full list of recalled units by make and model number:

Make / Model / Model Years

KZRV CONNECT 2021-2022

KZRV SONIC 2021-2022

KZRV SPORT TREK 2021-2022

KZRV SPORTSMEN 2021-2022

KZRV SPORTSMEN CLASSIC 2021-2022

KZRV SPORTSMEN SE 2021-2022

KZRV SPORTSMEN SPORTSTER 2021-2022

KZRV STRATUS 2021-2022

DRV FULL HOUSE 2022

DRV MOBILE SUITES 2022

CRUISER SHADOW CRUISER 2022

HEARTLAND FUEL 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH CHATEAU 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH COMPASS 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH DELANO 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH FOUR WINDS 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH GEMINI 2022-2023

THOR MOTOR COACH GENEVA 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH MAGNITUDE 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH QUANTUM 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH RIZE 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH SANCTUARY 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH SCOPE 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH SEQUENCE 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH SYNERGY 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH TELLARO 2022

THOR MOTOR COACH TIBURON 2022-2023

THOR MOTOR COACH TRANQUILITY 2022

JAYCO NORTHPOINT 2021-2022

JAYCO PINNACLE 2021-2022

JAYCO SEISMIC 2021-2022

STARCRAFT SUPER LITE 2022

STARCRAFT SUPER LITE MAXX TT 2022

HIGHLAND RIDGE MESA RIDGE 2021-2022

HIGHLAND RIDGE MESA RIDGE LITE 2021-2022

HIGHLAND RIDGE MESA RIDGE XLT 2021-2022

HIGHLAND RIDGE OPEN RANGE 2021-2022

HIGHLAND RIDGE OPEN RANGE LIGHT 2021-2022

HIGHLAND RIDGE OPEN RANGE ROAMER 2021-2022

Ron Burge is the nation's best-known RV Lemon Law Attorney and has fought for RVers' rights for years.

