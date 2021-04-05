Get the 411 on RV extension cords

By Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101

I tell RV owners to try not to use an RV extension cord, but the day will come when you don’t have a choice. Extension cords are convenient when the RV’s power cord is not long enough to reach the power pedestal, but understanding what type of cord to use on your RV is important.

There is more to an extension cord than meets the eye, and the more you know the better you are prepared when the time comes to use one. There are indoor and outdoor extension cords, there are heavy gauge wire and light gauge wire extension cords, and the length of the cord affects the capacity of the cord.

In the video below I explain what you need to know about extension cords as they pertain to RVs, and I demonstrate some simple preventive maintenance to keep your cords in top operating condition. Enjoy and happy learning.

To learn more about using and maintaining your RV visit RV Online Training.

Read more from Mark Polk at RVtravel.com here.